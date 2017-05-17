T.I. and his soon-to-be-ex-wife Tiny ‘Tameka’ Harris paused their divorce drama to take their son Major Harris out to dinner on May 16, his 9th birthday. WATCH the sweet video of them celebrating the big day right here!

We felt massive nostalgia seeing T.I., 36, and Tiny, 41, laugh and chat in this video (above) with their son Major Harris, 9, looking like one big happy family. Though T.I. has been moving on with Bernice Burgos, 37, she was absolutely not present at Major’s birthday celebration, and we’re so glad to see Tiny and T.I. showing up as a unit for their son during the important moments!

T.I. also took to Instagram to share a slideshow of Major throughout the years, but really, it’s the rapper’s caption that’s giving us all the feels. “I’m always proud of you & how you never cease to amaze me with your young mans wisdom & effortless sense of maturity. I know I’m the dad but I learn from you everyday things I never knew you knew,” T.I. wrote. Aww! Check out T.I.’s full message below:

