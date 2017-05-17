Tiny & T.I.: How New GF Bernice Burgos Caused Drama At Their Son’s Birthday Party

REX/Shutterstock/Instagram

What started out as a joyful birthday celebration for Tiny and T.I.’s son turned into a living nightmare thanks to new girlfriend Bernice Burgos. Now, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned how ‘all hell broke loose’ at the family event.

Well, that escalated quickly. The night of Major‘s 9th birthday party went from happy to hellish within a matter of minutes thanks to T.I.‘s, 36, new girlfriend, Bernice Burgos. “Things started out really well at the birthday dinner, no arguing and it was nothing but love,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But then, all hell broke loose when the presents came out. Bernice bought a bunch of gifts for Major, and T.I. had the nerve to give them out right in front of Tiny. Bernice wasn’t even there but T.I. still managed to throw her in Tiny’s face.”

It’s such a shame that the event took a sour note so quickly, considering EVERYONE was getting along. Tiny, 41, and the “Live Your Life” rapper mutually agreed to put their differences aside in front of their son, who was beaming with happiness when he blew out the candles on his cake. “What’d you wish for?” asked T.I., to which Major had the funniest answer, “I forgot.” The 9-year old boy actually FORGOT to make a birthday wish — he probably just wanted to dive into that cake as soon as possible! Unfortunately, as we already know, the lighthearted mood didn’t last much longer.

“Tiny is hurting over the fact that T.I. flaunted Bernice’s birthday gifts in front of her,” the source continues. “Tiny had big hopes for that night, and as usual, her heart ended up in a million pieces. It’s almost like T.I. is purposely trying to hurt her.” At this point the Xscape singer is beyond “sick” of seeing her soon-to-be ex-husband’s side piece all over town and especially at family events. The worst part is that Bernice is trying to play the new stepmom. Not cool.

