T.I. Has Gone Full ‘Sugar Daddy’ On Bernice: How He’s Dropped $1 Million Already

REX/Shutterstock

Wow! T.I. sure has no problem blowing his savings account on his new girlfriend, Bernice Bergos. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned the rapper has been splurging on his girlfriend so she can have anything her heart desires.

T.I., 36, must be rolling in cash right now because he’s been pampering his girlfriend, Bernice Bergos, 37, like a queen! He’s been doing everything he can to keep her happy and money is no object to him. “When it comes to Bernice, TIP shares no expense,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He spent about a million dollars on her already. He got her a car, he pays for her apartment when she comes to visit him in Atlanta, and when she’s 30,000 feet up, you already know he’s got her in first class.”

Apparently, T.I. has been paying for Bernice “to get her hair and nails done” and her workout classes. “Like, he’s taking being a sugar daddy to entirely new heights,” the source says. Clearly, the guy likes to spoil his lady! “He doesn’t care because he’s in love with her and wants to make her happy.” One mystery question that lingers is what T.I.’s ex-wife, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, 41, thinks about this. As it turns out, she doesn’t even know!

“The cold part about this all is that Tiny’s clueless on just how much T.I.’s been spending on Bernice,” our insider reveals. “If she knew, she’d probably pass out.” Yeah, no kidding! “She and TIP have several joint bank accounts and other monies tied up together and s-it is really going to hit the fan if and when Tiny finds out that TIP’s been using their money to keep Bernice laced in an extremely lavish lifestyle.”

That doesn’t sound the least bit pleasing. Who knows what kind of drama will lead down this road since T.I. has been through a lot of craziness with Tiny. Let’s just hope that it won’t get worse than it already is!

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about T.I. spending all this money on Bernice? Does this blow you away?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.