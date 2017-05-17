‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Having No Artists In The Finale Is Absurd — She Was Robbed

Hunter Plake and Brennley Brown were eliminated on the May 16 episode of ‘The Voice,’ leaving Gwen Stefani with NO artists left in the competition. These were two of the most talented singers on the show and I am NOT here for America’s decision on this one!

Jesse Larson from Adam Levine’s team earned the final spot in the Top 4 on season 12 of The Voice after he received more Twitter votes than Team Gwen Stefani artists, Brennley Brown and Hunter Plake, on May 16. The three singers were put in the tough spot of singing for the Instant Save, and while I wasn’t blown away by any of their performances, I just can’t help but feel that Hunter or Brennley should be in that finale over Jesse. Actually, I think both of Gwen’s contestants should’ve been finalists — she was totally robbed!

My final four picks were Hunter, Brennley, Chris Blue and Lauren Duski. Don’t get me wrong, I think Jesse and fourth finalist, Aliyah Moulden, are incredibly talented, but I just don’t think they have what Hunter and Brennley do that makes someone THE VOICE. Both of Gwen’s artists have proven week after week that they can not only sing like crazy, but they can also connect to songs in a way that only the most talented singers are able to. Sure, Aliyah had two big weeks where she tapped into her emotion, and she has a powerful voice, but she just never blows me away like Brennley and Hunter have. As for Jesse, I do realize it’s incredible that he’s just a guitar player, not a singer, and he’s gotten this far on the show. However, this show IS about singing, and Hunter and Brennley have a brighter future for that than Jesse does, in my opinion.

Unfortunately, I think performing first on May 15 hurt Hunter — it’s somewhat of a curse to be at the beginning of the lineup, as the performance is usually forgotten by viewers by the time they start voting. Brennley’s downfall was probably changing things up so much at a crucial time in the competition. Rather than sing one of her usual ballads that the audience has all grown to know and love, she went for an upbeat, fairly unknown song, “Suds in the Bucket,” which I happen to love, but probably didn’t resonate with most voters.

Still, I felt Brennley and Hunter were stronger overall than some of the other finalists, and based on what they’ve done this whole season, it’s pretty much an atrocity that at least one of them isn’t in the finale. Now, I’ll just have to hope Gwen is putting her energy into helping Blake Shelton groom Lauren for the win!

