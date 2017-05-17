Tess Ward Can’t Stand The Attention That Comes With Dating Harry Styles: ‘I Want A Break’

Courtesy of Instagram

Things changed overnight for Tess Ward when news broke that she’s reportedly dating Harry Styles — and she’s already over it. In a new interview, the food blogger opens up about all the attention she’s gotten lately, admitting she (understandably) really can’t stand the hate from his fans.

Tess Ward, 27, doesn’t confirm or deny if she’s dating Harry Styles, 23, in her new interview with The Times: “I literally don’t have anything to say about that,” she tells the paper. However, she did speak at length about dealing with haters and trolls on social media, and obviously, they’ve been popping up on her pages more and more since her rumored relationship with the singer went public earlier this month. In fact, Tess says she’s deleted Snapchat, barely uses Twitter and has even fallen “a little bit out of love” with Instagram because of all the hate!

“At the moment, I’m getting a lot of direct messages there, but I respectfully choose not to reply to them, because they’re all….er….interesting,” she tells The Times. “I want a break! I just want a break.” She adds, “It’s been so weird, the hate messages. Very bizarre. I’m not the kind of person who’s interested in fame and if you’re put in an environment which you don’t understand and you can’t control and you don’t want, it’s horrible.”

If Tess is dating Harry, she’s clearly going to have to get used to the fame, though. All signs point to a relationship between the pair — they’ve been photographed wearing the same shirt and she was at his secret show in London on May 13. However, finding love clearly isn’t a focus for the food blogger. “I just want to do what I love,” she pleads. “And that’s cook. It really is.”

