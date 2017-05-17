Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn: She’s ‘Terrified’ To Make The Same Dating Mistakes Again

REX/Shutterstock

Two of Taylor Swift’s star-studded romances went down in flames in 2016. Now, she’s trying to learn from her mistakes with Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris so that her budding relationship with Joe Alwyn can last!

Poor Taylor Swift, 27, has a pretty rough track record with boys. She’s dated many, many famous men, and all of those relationships have ended in heartbreak. She wants this new romance with British actor Joe Alwyn, 26, to be different. She’s hoping to use her past mistakes as a plan of what NOT to do with Joe, but she’s still scared she’ll fall into old habits again. See pics of Joe, here!

“Taylor is terrified of making the same mistakes in every relationship so she is doing everything she can to protect her love life,” an insider explained EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. “She is happy, excited, nervous, anxious and worried about falling in love all over again.” She loved Tom Hiddleston, 36, and Calvin Harris, 33, in 2016, but both flings ended badly. Now, she’s thinking she needs to change her dating process.

“She has had her challenges with so many relationships,” the insider said. “She has been very open with her fans about all of her guys in the past and she is ready for a change. This time she wants to try something different in hopes having less stress on the relationship.” We’re sure fans won’t LOVE the fact that they won’t have as much intel about their queen’s relationship, but if they really care they’ll accept it because it’s def what’s best for T.Swizzle. Good luck, girl!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tay’s new plan will make her relationship more successful? Let us know!

