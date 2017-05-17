Selena Gomez: ‘Bad Liar’ Lyrics Reveal She Misses An Ex — About Justin Bieber?

REX/Shutterstock

The lyrics for Selena Gomez’s new song ‘Bad Liar’ are here — and she’s totally pining over an ex (ahem, Justin Bieber, perhaps?) on the track! Of course, we have to wonder how The Weeknd feels about this! Check out the lyrics here.

On “Bad Liar,” Selena Gomez, 24, starts out by singing, “I was walking down the street the other day, trying to distract myself, then I see your face, ooh, you got someone else, trying to play it coy, trying to make it disappear.” From the very beginning, it’s clear that the song is about someone not being able to come to terms with a breakup, and as the lyrics progress, it’s clear the song’s subject is having a lot of trouble moving on. “In my room there’s a king size space,” she continues. “Bigger than it used to be, if you want you can rent that place, call me an amenity, even if it’s in my dreams.”

In the song’s chorus, Selena sings about how she’s trying not to think about the man in question, and concludes, “All my feelings on fire, guess I’m a bad liar.” By the end, it seems Sel has given up on letting this person go, and instead just wants to give in to the temptation. “What could possibly happen next? Can we focus on the love, paint my kiss across your chest, be the art, I’ll be the brush, and oh baby, let’s make reality actuality a reality,” the track finishes.

It certainly seems like Selena started working on “Bad Liar” before she began seeing The Weeknd, 27. After all, the song sounds incredibly sad, and over the last several months, Selena has literally been happier than EVER. Of course, fans are convinced that the track is about her relationship with Justin Bieber, 23, and since things didn’t end so great between those two, it’s certainly a high possibility. Let’s just hope The Weeknd isn’t too threatened by how deeply she still feels about it, though! “Bad Liar” will be released at midnight on May 18, but to keep you busy until then, here are the full lyrics to the jam:

“I was walking down the street the other day/

Trying to distract myself/

Then I see your face/

Ooh, you got someone else/

Trying to play it coy/

Trying to make it disappear/

But just like the battle of Troy/

There’s nothing subtle here/

In my room there’s a king size space/

Bigger than it used to be/

If you want you can rent that place/

Call me an amenity/

Even if it’s in my dreams/

Ooh you’re taking all perfection out my mind/

Ooooh every time I watch you serpentine/

I’m trying/

Not to think about you/

No no no/

Not to think about you/

No no no/

I’m trying/

Not to give it to you/

No no no/

Not to give it to you/

All my feelings on fire/

Guess I’m a bad liar/

I see how your attention builds/

It’s like looking in a mirror/

Your touch like a happy pill/

But still all we do is fear/

What could possibly happen next/

Can we focus on the love/

Paint my kiss across your chest/

Be the art, I’ll be the brush/

And oh baby let’s make reality actuality a reality”

HollywoodLifers, do you think The Weeknd is upset about Selena’s new song?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.