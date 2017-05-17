Selena Gomez Gaining ‘Strength & Confidence’ From The Weeknd: Ready To Be ‘On Stage’

Aww! The Weeknd is changing Selena Gomez’s life for the better, and all of his love and support has crossed over into her work. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s ready to get back into performing very soon!

Selena Gomez, 24, is starting to feel like her old self again, and some of the credit for that goes to her man, The Weeknd, 27. While Selena has taken a bit of a break from the spotlight after canceling the remaining dates of her 2016 tour, the “Come & Get It” singer is ready to get back into the swing of things. A source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY all about how The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has not only restored Selena’s confidence but also inspired her to take the reigns back on her career. Could a surprise performance be on the way from Selena? Hmm!

“Having Abel in her life has given Selena new found strength and confidence. She credits her fresh, sexy romance with making her feel healthier and more alive than ever before,” the source told HollywoodLife.com. “Abel’s experience in the industry and his own success have put him in a unique position to give her great advice on her own career decisions. Abel has really made her feel more secure about getting back in the studio and back on stage performing. Also, thanks to being on tour with him and watching his ease doing shows, Selena feels like she might be ready to get back on the road again soon too!”

This info comes just one day before Selena is set to drop a brand new single, “Bad Liar”, on Thursday, May 18. She started teasing the song and possible video on May 11 by posting a series of images on her Instagram account. The first three images showed what appears to be a bathroom mirror with the words “Bad Liar” written in different color lipsticks, followed by another three that show a girl (Selena?) laying on the ground with the same words written on her upper thigh. We can’t wait to see what Selena has in store for us this time around!

