Selena Gomez’s comeback continues! She finally dropped new music today, May 18, in the form of ‘Bad Liar,’ and it came with it’s very own video! Could this be the best Sel song ever? Watch the epic new video here and decide for yourself!

Selena Gomez, we missed you! After tons of teasing all over social media, her new single “Bad Liar” is here, and it was definitely worth the wait. It’s got those smooth Selly vocals that we know and love, and a sexy beat that will have us pressing play all summer long. It’s the kind of jam you could chill on the beach and listen to, or dance like crazy! Of course, we HAVE to talk about the music video, which dropped at the same time as the first music video EVER on Spotify! It features a half-naked Selly rolling around in a bed in lingerie with her hands bound and no makeup on. So steamy!

Sel alerted fans that she’d have a new song coming on May 11. She took to Instagram to share photos of white window blinds with the words “BAD LIAR” written on glass in red and purple paint, but everyone really freaked out the next day, when she posted a photo of herself in a floral dress with her thigh exposed. You can bet that’s going to be one steamy music video!

Watch an exclusive #BadLiar Video on @Spotify Now. Link in bio. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 17, 2017 at 9:05pm PDT

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics:

What could possibly happen next

Can we focus on the love

Paint my kiss across your chest

Be the art, I’ll be the brush

All my feelings on fire… #BadLiarOutNow A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 17, 2017 at 9:07pm PDT

We hope this means that Selena, 24, has another album on the horizon. After all, it’s been about two years since Revival, and she’s overcome so many challenges in the space between. Though she had to cancel the European and South America legs of her tour in 2016 after her lupus caused her to have anxiety and depression, Selena is now feeling better, and we can’t wait to see where she takes us next. We’re pumped to hear more new material from the “Same Old Love” singer, and we’d be bad liars (sorry) if we said we weren’t holding out for a song about her new romance with The Weeknd!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Bad Liar?” Tell us if you love it!

