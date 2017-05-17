Real Madrid Vs. Celta Vigo Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Wow. This match could ultimately decide the 2016-17 La Liga championship. Real Madrid faces the team that eliminated them from the Copa del Rey, Celta Vigo, on May 17 at 3:00 PM ET. This is a must-see match so don’t miss a second!

For one day, every single Barcelona supporter is a Celta Vigo fan. Celta welcomes Real Madrid to the Balaídos stadium to make up a postponed La Liga match, and it will possibly decide whether Barca or Real claims the league title for the 2016-17 season. Celta has famously beaten Los Blancos before, bouncing Cristiano Ronaldo’s team from the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Yet, with the championship practically on the line, Ronaldo, 32, will likely leave nothing behind when he hits the pitch. Fans who want to see arguably the greatest player in the world do his thing better tune into this match.

This is one of Real’s two remaining matches in the season. After this, they’ll face Malaga on May 21. Meanwhile, Barca only has one game left to play, a May 21 clash against Eibar. With both Barca and Real expected to trounce the lesser-teams in those season closers, it’s really up to Celta whether or not Real is crowned the champs or if Barca takes the title. Why? Well, both Barca and Real are tied, points-wise, at 87. Barca has a better goal differential than Madrid, meaning that if these two finish the season tied for points, Barca wins the title.

Yet, if Real defeats or plays Celta to a draw, then the title is practically Madrid’s. So what normally was a make-up game has become a title match. Sadly, Real won’t have all their weapons for this battle. James Rodriguez is expected to miss this game, as manager Zinedine Zidane, 45, revealed the 25-year-old player missed training due to a “heavy blow,” according to the International Business Times. Gareth Bale and Dani Carvajal are also injured while Nacho, 27, will sit this game out due to a suspension. Yet, with Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, 29, and Isco, 25, still healthy and ready to play, Real will be a major threat.

