Bermuda Triangle Real?: Small Plane Carrying 4 New Yorkers Disappears Near Bahamas

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Oh my goodness, is the Bermuda Triangle the real thing? A small plane carrying four New Yorkers has disappeared without a trace while flying from Puerto Rico to Florida. We’ve got details on the big mystery.

So scary! For years ships and planes have vanished without a trace in the so-called Bermuda Triangle and its happened again. A small plane carrying successful New York event planner Jennifer Blumin, 40 and her four-year-old and three-year-old sons, was being piloted by boyfriend Nathan Ulrich, 52, when it vanished out of the blue on May 15. They were flying to an airport in Titusville, FL after spending Mother’s Day weekend in Rincon, Puerto Rico when the plane disappeared from radar near the Bahamas.

Miami air traffic control says the MU-2B aircraft they were on was cruising along at 24,000 feet on a clear day when around 2:10pm it suddenly disappeared from radar. No radio contact was made before the plane vanished, which makes things all the more mysterious. “It’s a search and rescue,” said US Coast Guard Petty Officer Eric Woodall told the NY Post. “We’re searching as long as we think we can find them alive.”

Mother of a day @cartabuena #rincon A post shared by Nathan Ulrich (@nulrich34) on May 14, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

Unfortunately late in the day on May 16, the Coast Guard tweeted out that “helo crew locates debris field approx. 15 mi E of Eleuthera, Bahamas. Search for survivors continues, more to follow,” so it appears that the plane likely crashed. An oil slick was spotted in the ocean near what could be the remnants of the aircraft. Nathan’s final Instagram post on May 14 showed a beautiful floral field and palm trees looking out into the blue ocean with the caption “Mother of a day.” The next day the four headed back from Puerto Rico to the US mainland and sadly never made it.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Bermuda Triangle is real?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.