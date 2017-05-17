Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Renew Vows 1 Year After His Cheating Scandal

REX/Shutterstock

It’s been just over a year since Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s marriage fell apart after his affair with Michelle Pugh, but they’re back on track and more in love than ever. They even decided to renew their wedding vows in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony, according to a new report!

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne had a very special Mother’s Day this year — they reportedly spent the holiday with their family in Las Vegas for a vow renewal ceremony! 35 years after they first tied the knot in 1982, the longtime lovers held an intimate ceremony at The Wynn Hotel to confirm their love and commitment to one another, The Sun reports. This was an especially important year in the pair’s marriage, as they recovered from the revelation of Ozzy’s affair with hairstylist, Michelle Pugh. The cheating scandal caused the pair to briefly split up in May 2016, although by the next month, they were very clearly back together.

“[The vow renewal] is something Sharon has wanted for some time,” a source tells the British paper. “She had been talking about the possibility with friends since last year after dealing with their problems. But when it came to the day itself, she wanted to keep things very low-key. [They] made a conscious decision to keep this quiet. It as just an intimate family get-together at the hotel with their children and very nearest and dearest there.”

After the affair went public, Ozzy got help for his sex addiction, and ended things with Michelle completely. He insisted that their relationship was purely physical, although she’s said she ‘fell in love’ with him during their time together. Ozzy actually admitted to cheating on his wife with multiple women, but it certainly seems like he only has eyes for Sharon these days!

