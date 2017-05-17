Nicki Minaj Regrets Dating Meek Mill After He Gives New GF A Ring: What Was I Thinking

REX/Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj has been reflecting on her ‘disappointing’ past, aka Meek Mill. Hollywoodlife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Nicki has vowed to never date ‘suckers’ again. Needless to say, she’s glad she ‘dropped’ him.

Nicki Minaj, 34, is “SO over” Meek Mill, 30, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. This came after the news that Meek may have gifted his new girl, Nessa, with diamond rings that he originally gave to Nicki [when they dated]!

After Meek’s scathing social media actions, since their Jan. 2017 split, and now this, Nicki could care less. “She’s so disappointed in herself for even dating him and wishes she could take it back. She doesn’t know what she was thinking then.” Ouch!

It’s no secret that Nicki has been on fire since she ended things with Meek. And now, she’s got a whole new outlook on love. “She’s Nicki Minaj; She could have been with anyone, but instead she chose to settle and be with Meek. To let Nicki tell it: Her relationship with Meek was the biggest L she’s ever taken in her life.” However, the good news is, “she dropped Meek and will never date a sucker.” You go, girl!

Not to mention, like we EXCLUSIVELY told you, Nicki’s not worried about what Meek’s doing. Whether he’s dating someone new, shading her, or re-gifting a present he once gave her — “She’s not tripping,” our source said.

In case you guys weren’t up to speed — Nicki and Meek split up some time before Jan. 5, 2017. On the 5th, Nicki chatted with fans on Twitter and revealed that she was single. Soon after, Meek started to throw subtle shade at his ex on social media. He even partied with his boys and posted a video where someone said that they all needed to go out and get some “thots.”

Nonetheless, Meek is now reportedly dating Nessa. And, some fans believe that she resembles his ex. As for Nicki — she’s been working hard on her music. But, that hasn’t stopped her from cozying up to rapper, Nas, 43. The pair were rumored to be dating back in March 2017. And, they reignited the romance rumors when they cuddled up on a dinner date on May 9. Needless to say, Nicki and Meek don’t seem to be amicable exes, whosoever.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Meek would really re-gift the diamond rings?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.