Michael Moore Promises New Film Will Take Down Trump: He Will Be ‘Defeated’

Rex/Shutterstock

Michael Moore successfully predicted that Donald Trump would win the 2016 presidential election. Is he about to go 2-for-2? The ‘Fahrenheit 9/11’ filmmaker promises that his next movie will ‘end’ Trump’s presidency!

After watching President Donald Trump, 70, seemingly survive an endless line of scandals – from the sexual harassment allegations made during the 2016 campaign to Trump firing FBI director James Comey, 56, after reportedly asking him to end the investigation into Michael Flynn’s connections to Russia — it seems like a cinematic feature couldn’t have the power to remove him from office. Well, Michael Moore, 63, is going to try anyway! He’s been secretly working on Fahrenheit 11/9, a documentary that explores the 2016 election that ultimately put the ex-Celebrity Apprentice star into the White House.

“No matter what you throw at [Donald Trump,] it hasn’t worked,” Michael said in a statement, released on May 16, according to USA Today. “No matter what is revealed, he remains standing. Facts, reality, brains cannot defeat him. Even when he commits a self-inflicted wound, he gets up the next morning and keeps going and tweeting. That all ends with this movie.”

Bob and Harvey Weinstein, who acquired the international distribution rights to the film, call it an “explosive” documentary that “is expected to be key in dissolving Trump’s ‘Teflon’ shield and, in turn, his presidency.” For those who have viewed the first 116 days of Donald Trump’s presidency as a never-ending nightmare full of assaults on LGBT rights and potential national security violations, seeing Trump get slammed on the big screen might be a cathartic night at the movies.

But “ending” his perceived invincibility? Doesn’t that seem like wishful thinking on Michael’s part? Maybe. Michael is the man who successfully predicted Trump’s victory in his 2016 film, Michael Moore In Trumpland. “On Nov. 8, the dispossessed will walk into the voting booth … and put a big f**king ‘X’ in the box next to the name of the man who has threatened to upend and overturn the very system that ruined their lives: Donald J. Trump,” Moore said, per USA Today. And that’s exactly what happened.

The film – whose name is both a play on Michael’s earlier film, Fahrenheit 9/11, and the date that Trump was declared President: Nov. 9, 2016 – doesn’t have a release date, just yet. When it’s finally out, it’s likely that the 45th president won’t be one of those packing the theaters to see the film that threatens to “end” his presidency. However, how much do you want to bet he has something to say about it on Twitter?

Are you going to see Fahrenheit 11/9 when it comes out, HollywoodLifers? Do you believe Michael when he says that his film is going to somehow “defeat” Donald Trump?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.