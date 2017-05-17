Baby Luna def takes after her dad John Legend! Proving she has major rhythm, the 1-year-old epically moved & grooved to Rihanna’s ‘Needed Me,’ and couldn’t have been more adorable doing it. Mom Chrissy Teigen even cheered her on the entire time, LOL. This vid will be the cutest thing you see all week!

Luna Stephens may have only turned one years old last month, but the cutie has got some MOVES! And as it turns out, she’s a Rihanna, 29, fan as well. Rocking out to “Needed Me,” off the singer’s 2016 Anti album, Luna adorably rocked up and down with SUCH passion, we’re calling it right now that she’s going to be a performer just like her dad John Legend, 38. Lucky for us, mom Chrissy Teigen, 31, captured the dance party on camera, and promptly uploaded it to Twitter, sharing it with her five-million-plus followers. “Hi Alabama we here!” the model captioned the clip, which is seriously too cute for words.

In the background of the vid, Chrissy can also be heard encouraging Luna to dance in the sweetest way. “Yeahhh GIRL!” Chrissy shouts as Luna looks up at her mom with the biggest brown eyes — aw! Talk about a proud mama. But we’re not the only ones totally obsessing over little Luna. “Better moves than i have tbh,” one fan commented on the Twitter post. Another gushed, “Lulu is in the ZONE.”

Luna and Chrissy are currently with John as he travels the country for his “Darkness and Light” tour, which began May 12 and ends June 30. John’s tour consists of 35 dates in North America and includes a headlining slot at the Essence Festival in New Orleans. “I’m excited that we’re in the position where we can bring [Luna] on tour this summer and late spring, so that’ll be fun,” the singer shared with People magazine last month. “I’m in a position where we can make things happen to make sure she’s around us as much as possible.”

My stoop buddy A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 29, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

One thing that’s definitely changed for John since his tours back in the day? “Diapers on the bus, a crib on the bus — a long way from my bachelor days,” he admitted. But of course little Luna is worth it! And we have to say, it looks like the family of three is making some super precious memories on the road.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how CUTE is baby Luna? Can you believe how big she’s getting? Do you think she’ll be a performer like her dad?