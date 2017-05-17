Juventus Vs. Lazio Live Stream: Watch The Coppa Italia Final Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Here we go! The best of Italy’s soccer will collide in the exciting finale of the Coppa Italia! Juventus goes head-to-head with Lazio on May 17. Kickoff is around 3:00 PM ET so be sure to watch every thrilling second!

It’s quite possible that Juventus pulls off the treble, and this match may be the start of their epic championship hat trick. Arguably the best team in Europe will take on one of their fiercest Serie A rivals, meeting S.S. Lazio in the epic conclusion of the Coppa Italia tournament. For Lazio, this is their only chance at taking home some silverware this season, so expect I Biancocelesti, to give Juve all they can. The action is going to be too much for Stadio Olimpico to handle so don’t miss a moment!

Juve are the odds-on favorites to win this match and clinch their 12 Coppa Italia, the most won by any club. Roma is in second, with 9 wins, and Roma tripped up Juve’s run for the Serie A title, defeating them 3-1 on May 14. Juventus only needs a single more point to claim their sixth successive championship, according to ESPN. They’ll have two more chances to clinch the Serie A title, meeting Crotone on May 21 and Bologna on may 28. A few days after the end of the Serie A season, Juve has a date with Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, and Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

So, winning the cup, domestic league and European league championship is possible, but in order to pull it off, Juve needs to rediscover their killer instinct, according to Juve’s Leonardo Bonucci, 30. “We’re all experienced guys, men that know they have to find the ruthless streak needed to make this season become legendary,” the center-back told La Gazzetta dello Sport, according to Goal.com. “We must recover the enjoyment in our hard work and get back to scoring goals. Now we must recreate the positive intensity. Everyone has to find the ruthlessness within themselves. It must be a wake-up call.”

