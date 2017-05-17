Jennifer Lawrence Has No Regrets About Wild Night At Strip Club: ‘I Had A Blast’

REX/Shutterstock

The Internet went crazy over a video of Jennifer Lawrence dancing and partying at a Vienna strip club that surfaced on May 17 — but she wouldn’t change a THING about her wild night out. See what she had to say about the shocking footage here.

Plenty of haters were critical of Jennifer Lawrence, 26, after video surfaced of her dancing on a stripper pole and ripping her clothes off started going viral online on May 17. However, she’s completely unapologetic for what is seen in the clip. “Look, Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet,” she wrote on Facebook. “It was one of my best friend’s birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I’m not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night.”

Many people who watched the video thought she was dancing in her bra at the club, but she made sure to clear up that rumor, too. “Ps that’s not a brad it’s an Alexander Wang top,” she continued. “And I’m not gonna lie, I think my dancings pretty good. Even with no core strength.” Jennifer has always been open about her most embarrassing moments, and has kept it 100 percent real despite her position in the public eye, so it’s no surprise that she has no regrets in this situation. Who could blame the girl for wanting to just have a fun night out with her gal pals!?

Ever since the release of her film Passengers at the end of 2016, J-Law has been keeping pretty low-key. In fact, she only has ONE movie, Mother!, coming out in 2017. The psychological thriller was written and directed by Darren Aronofsky, who the actress actually started dating after filming was complete. Although the pair has never confirmed their relationship…the pics of them out and about holding hands have said it all!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jennifer going to the strip club?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.