‘Chicago P.D.’ Finale: Is [Spoiler] Leaving The Show?

The finale of ‘Chicago P.D.’ wasn’t what we expected — and the show may never be the same.

After Lindsay broke the law, she was immediately stripped of her badge — and it was the worst timing possible. On this week’s episode, she was forced out of the intelligence unit; Voight was given an ultimatum by the chief: either Lindsay’s out or the unit is done. So, Hank being Hank, he found a solution. Apparently the FBI had wanted her for a long time, so he decided it was time. He made a deal with his friends at FBI — get Bunny and they get Lindsay. Lindsay learned from Voight — she made a deal with FBI’s New York Counterterrorism Unit. If they let Bunny walk, they got her.

At the end, Lindsay came to say goodbye to Voight, since she was officially heading to New York. He gave her the dog tags he once gave Justin, with his fingerprint on them, and she left. While the crew — including Halstead, who was considering proposing — waited at Molly’s she was standing on a bridge trying to figure out her future. It wasn’t a great sign that she ignored his phone call.

HollywoodLife.com caught up with Sophia Bush, 34, recently at an event in New York where she told us how excited she was about Lindsay’s final story line. “Every once in a while you get to see underneath with Lindsay, and there’s been sort of drama and toss-ups,” she said. “Sometimes we get scripts and we’re like, ‘Why is this happening?’ But I think it’s all been to sort of serve the last two episodes, which I’m excited about.”

