Joe Alwyn’s Classmates Reveal He’s A Total Ladies Man: Should Taylor Swift Be Worried?

Well, well! Taylor Swift’s new man, Joe Alwyn, apparently has a bit of reputation. Seems this ‘ classic prince charming’ kept the girls swooning all through drama school according to a new report. Should Taylor be worried about her new beau?

Joe Alwyn was reportedly quite the stud at drama school before he started dating Taylor Swift, 27! The 26 year-old English actor had all the ladies melting in class, former student Jordan Bunton-Williams told The Daily Mail. “He’s very charismatic, he’s what I refer to as a quintessential panty-dropper. Your classic prince charming,” he said. Taylor shouldn’t have to worry about her new beau because he was reportedly beyond committed to his craft and that always came first. “Women want to throw themselves at him,” Jordan said, “it’s the way he holds himself. But to a certain extent he was married to his work. He caught the eye of certain people in our class until they realized he was so married to his work.”

Jordan had nothing but nice things to say about Joe. “He’s very hardworking, very down to earth, very diligent and very gregarious. A very nice spirit to be around,” he continued. “The whole class was close and formed a real bond, I texted him well done after his last film and he replied to say thanks.” Joe trained at the University of Bristol and graduated with a BA in Acting from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. You might have recognized Joe from Ang Lee’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, which made a ton of waves. Could that be where Taylor first saw the blue-eyed actor?

Taylor reportedly has been working super hard to keep her new relationship under wraps. “Taylor has flown in via private jets and her security has made it a military-like mission to prevent her from being seen,” a source told The Sun. She’s reportedly even been wearing disguises to keep a low profile as she walks around her new London neighborhood. Joe reportedly has been living with his parents nearby.

