Harry Styles Reveals The Scariest Part About Going Solo After Singing With One Direction

Harry Styles delighted some lucky fans when he performed songs off his new album for an intimate group in LA on May 17, but it was during the Q&A that the audience was truly rewarded with some inside scoop. Harry revealed his biggest fear now that he’s ventured away from One Direction!

Harry Styles, 23, is everywhere these days! He performed a super small show for SiriusXM subscribers at the Roxy Theater in Los Angeles on May 17, and luckily, HollywoodLife.com was on the scene. While seeing the former One Directioner perform live was something special in itself, what we really freaked out over was what Harry revealed during his interview with Hits 1 in Hollywood hosts Michael Yo, Tony Fly and Symon. Apparently, as successful as Harry’s solo career has been already, he does have fears of working without the rest of the guys from 1D.

“I think you are very aware that everything you are writing you have to say,” Harry told the hosts when asked how writing songs is different now that he sings them by himself. “And I think you could — there is a part where you could write songs and kind of hide behind everyone singing and you could be like ‘It wasn’t me, it was him!'” he said laughing. “But I think it is kind of something, you have to stand behind everything you have written. And also, whenever I have written before it was never writing for my album, so it was always something where you would work out songs and now I can’t do the ‘It wasn’t me’ routine anymore.”

