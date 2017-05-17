On May 16, the second night of Harry Styles’ week-long residency on the ‘Late Late Show,’ the singer took over one of host James Corden’s segments and revealed his most hilarious struggle. Apparently, it’s really hard trying to be every member of One Direction all by himself!

Tonight, May 16, is only the second night of Harry Styles‘ week-long residency on the Late Late Show with James Corden and One Direction has already come up in the most hilarious of ways. The 23-year-old singer and James Corden swapped roles during the show and that meant Harry was stuck doing the monologue (which he nailed), as well as of James’ usual segments “Side Effects May Include…” The topic of this particular edition was “Going Solo.”

Obviously this subject was selected specifically because the wickedly stylish singer is currently promoting his debut solo album and career, which he started when One Direction went on hiatus. So what are the side effects of going solo? Having to try to be Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and himself, well, all by himself!

“Is anybody thinking of going solo?” he asked the audience. “If you are thinking of going solo you should know that there are side effects and those side effects may include: 1) Having to be the cute one; 2) Having to also be the sulky one. But it’s hard, because you’re also the cute one and there’s nothing really cute about being sulky; 3) Having to be the dangerous one. But that’s hard, because you’re already cute and sulky and people aren’t really scared of sad little cutie pies; 4) Having to be the talented one. But all this time you’ve spent trying to balance cute, sulky, and dangerous has really eaten up your schedule, and well — it makes it hard to refine your talents; 5) Having to be the fun one. But you’ve kind of been burning the candle at both ends being cute, sulky, dangerous and talented, so let’s face it — you’re not necessarily a joy to be around.”

OMG, we’re totally dying over the 1D references that Harry made, as fans are always arguing over the band member’s characteristics. Harry went on to say that the final side effect is, “Getting to take up the entire album cover with just a picture of you in a bubble bath, which is something you’ve been pitching unsuccessfully to the band for years.” He then held up a copy of his new album cover, which is literally just a picture of him soaking in the bath shirtless. SO funny!

While we have no idea what else Harry and James have in store for viewers this week, we do know one thing we can expect to see — “Carpool Karaoke” on May 18! After tonight, we’ll be holding our breath to see if they break out any One Direction songs!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Harry’s hilarious comments about trying to be the whole band by himself? Tell us in the comments what your favorite part was!