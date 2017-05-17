Halle Berry Goes Totally Nude In Sexy Instagram Pic: See Steamy Photo

Courtesy of Instagram, REX/Shutterstock

Hot mama! Halle Berry had ‘no fear’ posing naked for the camera on May 16! The actress bared it all in a nude snap, and it’s her sexiest photo yet! And, we’re going to need her workout plan after seeing this!

Halle Berry, 50, proved to everyone that she’s got one of the hottest bodies in Hollywood on May 16! The Oscar-winning actress posted a nude photo to Instagram with the caption, “I’ll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear.”, with the hashtag, “Nina Simone”.

The X-Men: Days of Future Past star dared to bare her sultry curves to her one million Instagram followers and they loved it. She seductively posed against what appeared to be a glass door or window. “I wanna be the glass pane,” one user joked, while others praised Halle for her extremely fit bod.

While we’d like to say that Halle’s naked shot surprised us, we weren’t too shocked. The actress is the epitome of confidence and she’s never been afraid to bare her body, especially as of recently.

Halle showed off her toned tummy and arms at VH1’s 2nd Annual Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms, at the end of April. She looked stunning in a black, one-shoulder, sheer jumpsuit. She even rocked major leg slits, where she showcased her sculpted legs.

And, Halle is no stranger to sexy Instagram posts. Just six weeks ago, she took to the photo-sharing site with this sexy snap [below]. She stood completely naked in the sunshine with nothing but a white, sheer dress on. She poked fun at her open-armed pose with the caption, “Me when someone says “I’m coming over and I’ve got snacks.” LOL!

Me when someone says "I'm coming over and I've got snacks." A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

Although we love Halle’s epic Instagram posts, we want to see her back on the big screen! And, we’re all in luck, because the actress will appear in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, when it makes its debut in theaters in September 2017.

