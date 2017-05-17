REX/Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin almost had a little Cinderella moment on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, with her heal getting caught on her stunning deep purple peplum gown. The model kept her composure and oh-so-gracefully adjusted her gown before continuing to rock the carpet!

Can you say gorgeous?! Hailey Baldwin, 20, was the epitome of glam wearing an electric purplish-blue, plunging gown at the Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony on May 17, 2017. The luxe, daring number custom-made by Twinset also featured a revealing low back and train, which evidently got caught on Hailey’s heel! Photographers captured Hailey elegantly reaching down to pull her sharp pump off the train of her gown before going on her way to pose down the carpet. Still totally flawless!

Hailey’s dress brought back the ultra-flattering peplum trend with a high-low peplum at her hips. The gown was even more flattering with the halter neck and deep V neckline. She sported a bleach blonde long bob that was pulled behind her ears to show off a pair of embellished chandelier earrings. Because of the elegant simplicity of her gown, Hailey opted for a bold ring and bangle to match her earrings, which absolutely made the entire look pop! Her glowing tan was apparent next to the bright, silky dress and she rocked bold brows and bronze eye shadow. We’re loving this look on Hailey and she apparently loves it too, Instagramming a picture of herself looking stunning captioned “hey.”

Hailey touched down in Nice, France with bestie Bella Hadid, 20, earlier in the day for the 70th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival, both wearing fashionable, all-white ensembles, perfect for the gorgeous weather in South of France. Bella walked the carpet with her father, Mohamed Hadid, 68. He adorably twirled her and proudly showed off his gorgeous daughter on the carpet as photogs snapped away. So cute! Hailey, however, went solo, maybe putting to rest those rumors that she a Cameron Dallas were seeing each other following their Met Ball rendezvous!

