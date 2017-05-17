Click to Skip Ad
Elizabeth Olsen’s Wardrobe Malfunction: Flashes Butt Cheek

Wed, May 17, 2017 12:25pm EDT by Katrina Mitzeliotis 1 Comment
elizabeth olsen wardrobe malfunction floral shirt dress mini blows up butt cheek street style
SplashNews
Elizabeth Olsen made a cheeky fashion statement when she stepped out for a coffee run and suffered a wardrobe malfunction in the process. Oh no!

Elizabeth Olsen, 28, showed off way more than she bargained for when the star stepped out in a cute, casual outfit in LA on May 17 as her dress blew up, putting her butt cheek on display in the process — but she handled it like a pro! The actress opted for a stellar street-style look, pairing her flowing, floral frock with booties and a handbag from The Row, (thanks Mary-Kate and Ashley!), as she stepped out for a coffee run — she rocked a quintessential spring look, despite the fact that she fell victim to a wardrobe malfunction.

I can totally sympathize with Elizabeth — I actually have her exact floral shirt-dress from Zara and I can attest to how difficult it is to keep the hem down — it makes me wish they would sew weights into their hems a’la Kate Middleton! I digress — Elizabeth completely handled the instance with ease and seemed unphased by the wardrobe malfunction. Seeing the star fall victim to the breezy weather is a great reminder to pay extra attention to the undergarments you decide to wear with an outfit. If you’re properly covered underneath your clothes, it’s one less thing to worry about if the hem of your dress winds up blowing up in the wind.

What did you think of Elizabeth’s wardrobe malfunction? Did she handle the incident like a pro or was her flashing moment mortifying? Check it out above and let us know.

