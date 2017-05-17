Courtesy of Instagram/AP Images/SplashNews/REX/Shutterstock

Ouch! Take out all of the glitz and the glam, and celebrities are just like us; They trip, they fall and they attempt to play it cool afterwards. However, we’ve caught them in the act! Check out the biggest celeb wipeouts, right here!

From the red carpet, to the airport, and even the rugged streets, celebs have managed to take a tumble! Check out the most cringeworthy photos of stars, including Selena Gomez, 24 and Bella Hadid, 20, — who’ve wiped out when the cameras were rolling!

While there have been a ton of celeb mishaps throughout the years, Kendall Jenner‘s bike crash took the prize for the most painful. Her big sis, Khloe Kardashian, 32, posted a video of the fall on May 16, and you have to watch it, below! In the vid, Kendall, 21, attempted to stop the bike with her feet and completely ate it when she slipped in the dirt!

Luckily Kendall wasn’t seriously injured, which was confirmed by the laughs in the background of the video. The family seemed to have been filming for Keeping Up With The Kardashians [season 13] since a camera ran over to film Kendall up-close after the wipeout.

Jennifer Lawrence — The one star who is notorious for her epic falls at Hollywood’s biggest events. J. Law, 26, has been wiping out at awards shows since 2013! Just to give you guys a better idea, Jennifer’s first fall happened at the 2013 Oscars, on her way to accept the Best Actress award. She wiped out right on the Oscar steps that led to the stage. Then, at the 2015 Oscars, Jen fell again! However, that time, it was on the red carpet, and not the stage. She almost dragged someone down with her; by accident, of course.

We can’t end this without talking about Amy Schumer! The comedian, 35, showed us why she’s the funniest chick in Hollywood at the TIME 100 Gala in April 2015. She took a tumble on the red carpet, right at the feet of Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 39! However, she actually pretended to trip and fall as a prank. While Kimye were not amused, Amy had a good laugh!

Check out the rest of the most epic celebrity falls in our above gallery!

HollywoodLifers, which fall did you think was the funniest?

