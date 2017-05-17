REX/Shutterstock

From daring slits to sheer dresses and dramatic ball gowns, the stylish stars pulled out all the stops at the Cannes Film Festival, where the red carpet oozed glamour. See all of our fave looks and VOTE for who YOU think rocked the best look.

Even though the Cannes Film Festival literally just started the fashion already managed to exceed our expectations, as stars like Bella Hadid, Jessica Chastain, Elle Fanning, and Emily Ratajkowski brought out their best looks for the opening night gala on May 17. When it comes to breathtaking red carpet moments, many are quick to point to the Oscars — but it’s clear that Cannes is where it’s at! The stylish stars were in attendance for the premiere of Ishmael’s Ghosts, where they opted for amazing, high-fashion frocks — and we can’t wait to see what else they have in store as the festival continues.

Major model Bella Hadid skipped across the pond and looked stunning in a pink strapless, custom-made Alexandre Vauthier gown that featured a severe thigh-high slit. Although she briefly showed off way more than she bargained for, flashing her nude underwear beneath her dress, there’s no denying the fact that she was one of the best-dressed stars in attendance. Not only did the strapless silhouette fit her perfectly, but she accessorized it like a pro, pairing it with a statement Bulgari diamond and sapphire necklace and a pair of sandals.

Bella wasn’t the only star who rocked a beautiful blush gown, as Uma Thurman sizzled in a stunning frock in the same shade as Bella’s dress.

Also in attendance was Elle, who looked like a real-life princess in her voluminous ball gown which featured a printed skirt when she turned around.

While we loved these looks, there are way more where they came from. See all the chic looks from Cannes above and VOTE and let us know which gown you liked best — and be sure to come back for all of the fierce fashion from the film festival.

