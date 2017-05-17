Stephen Colbert Says Brad Pitt’s A ‘Solid 8’ In ‘Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars’

Image Courtesy of CBS

Stephen Colbert snagged the first TV appearance with Brad Pitt following his split from Angelina Jolie, and boy did they have a blast. We’ve got the details of how the superstar did a fun ‘Big Questions with Even Bigger Stars’ skit during ‘The Late Show’ on May 16.

Welcome back Brad Pitt! The 53-year-old actor made his first TV appearance since his Sept. 2016 split from Angelina Jolie, stopping by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He’s starting the promotional tour for his new Netflix movie War Machine, and ended up playing a fun game of “Big Questions with Even Bigger Stars,” alongside the host. The two were laying side to side on a picnic blanket while pretending to look up at the night sky and ponder the mysteries of life. Brad looked SO good in a plaid shirt and pants and was incrdibly fun and relaxed. “I haven’t been out in a while, feels good,” he joked to Stephen at the start of the skit.

Brad asked him a question about the origins of mathematics in the universe, to which the host told him when it came to numbers, “You’re a solid 8,” while adding “I don’t want to seem desperate.” That had Brad totally cracking up. The laughter continued as the two kept trying to outdo each other with crazy nicknames while asking questions.

Brad called him “Colby cheese” and “Stevamigo” while the host referred to him as “Pitty Pat” and “Brad to the bone.” When he called him “Brad-Imir Pittin,” the superstar lost it with a hearty laugh and broke character saying “I like that one!” with Stephen telling him, “You’re sweet.” Awww, we see an adorable bromance brewing!

Tonight: Stephen's new best friend Brad stops by to help him look for messages in the night sky. #LSSC #BradPitt pic.twitter.com/XvxJvl7cP8 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 17, 2017

The actor threw back some references to old roles, as when Stephen asked him to describe infinity, he said that it is “One less than the number of Ocean sequels we’ll be making.” HAH! He also got in a Fight Club reference when talking about existentialism, saying “In the end it turns out we were all Edward Norton the whole time.”

It’s obvious Brad just wanted to have some fun after spilling his guts in a recent GQ interview, where he revealed that the breakdown of his marriage was “self inflicted.” He added that he has quit drinking altogether after alcohol doomed his marriage.

In War Machine, Brad plays General McMahon, a fictional character based on the real-life General Stanley McChrystal who was brought in to command NATO forces in Afghanistan in the mid 2000’s. The satire pokes fun at American audacity in war scenarios and is loosely based on Michael Hastings‘ nonfiction book The Operators that ended up bringing McChrystal down. The star got in a couple of plugs during his cute segment with Stephen, and the movie drops on Netflix May 26.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Brad's appearance on The Late Show?

