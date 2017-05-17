Bobby Moynihan Exits ‘SNL’ After 9 Seasons — Watch His 5 Best Sketches

REX/Shutterstock

Say it ain’t so! Bobby Moynihan, one of the most beloved comedians on ‘Saturday Night Live’, revealed that he’s officially leaving the show after 9 seasons on May 17.

Oh no! Bobby Moynihan, 40, has been a central member of the Saturday Night Live cast for a whopping 9 seasons. Unfortunately, on May 17 we learned that he’s planning to exit the show. SNL’s season finale on May 20 will officially be his last show as a member of the cast. Variety reports that it was an expected move, since he will be starring in the comedy series Me, Myself & I, which was officially picked up by CBS a few days prior.

Bobby is one of SNL’s longest-running performers. The only person on the current cast that’s been on the sketch show longer is Kenan Thompson! Bobby is famous for his many recurring characters, including Drunk Uncle, secondhand reporter Anthony Crispino, Chris Christie, Guy Fieri, and Snooki.

Here are Bobby’s 5 best skits, in our humble opinion:

1. The time Anthony Crispino slayed Weekend Update.

2. When Jeff Metcalf competed in American Ninja Warrior.

3. The amazing time Snooki met the Church Lady.

4. When Terry the janitor got cast in 12 Years A Slave.

5. And the best attorney commercial we’ve ever seen.

Bobby’s new show definitely sounds cool. It follows his character’s life for 50 years, showing his trials and tribulations. It’s going to be produced by Kapital Entertainment and Warner Bros Television, so definitely keep an eye out!

HollywoodLifers, are you sad to see Bobby go?

