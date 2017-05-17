Blake Shelton Teasing Girlfriend Gwen Stefani About Losing ‘The Voice’: ‘You Can’t Beat Me!’

Image Courtesy of NBC

While Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani must love seeing each other on the set of ‘The Voice’, things can’t be easy right now, as Gwen is all out of contestants going into the May 22 and 23 finale! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Blake is totally teasing her about losing!

“As soon as The Voice taping ended, Blake [Shelton] began with the joking and teasing of Gwen [Stefani] losing to him yet again,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of how the 40-year-old country music star flirtatiously taunted his lady love. “He is hilarious and a really nice guy, so the joking has been really sweet and nice, but he is definitely letting Gwen have it about her not having any singers heading into the final episodes.” Aww, poor Gwen! The last episode was really hard for her team!

“Gwen has been taking it well, she knows Blake is a huge fan-favorite, has a loyal following and is great at coaching his singers,” the source continued. “She fell in love with him for all of those reasons and Gwen laughs at Blake every time he reminds her that he is the best and tells her, ‘You can’t beat me, I am the winningest Voice coach of all time!'” Well, he’s not wrong!

The Voice‘s season 12 finale airs on May 22 and 23, and Team Blake will be running the show with two artists, Lauren Duski and Aliyah Moulden, while coach Adam Levine is bringing Jesse Larson to the party and coach Alicia Keys has Chris Blue ready to rumble. Sadly, the 47-year-old “Hollaback Girl” singer will be sitting the finale out as coach, though we know she’ll be cheering on the contestants from the sidelines. Maybe she’ll cheer just a little harder for Adam and Alicia’s singers just so Blake doesn’t get too cocky about his winning streak!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Blake is a better Voice coach than Gwen? Which coach would you want to go with if you were on the show?

