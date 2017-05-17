Scott Disick & Bella Thorne Look Like Legitimate Couple At LA Tequila Bar — PDA Pics

REX/Shutterstock

Tequila makes the heart grow fonder! On the same night as their Catch dinner date, rumored couple Bella Thorne and Scott Disick were spotted drinking together until the wee hours at a bar nearby in West Hollywood. Check out the shocking PDA pics!

Dinner and a movie? Yeah right. The night of May 15 consisted of dinner and a tequila bar for rumored couple Bella Thorne, 19, and Scott Disick, 33. After their seemingly romantic dinner at celebrity hotspot Catch in West Hollywood, the pair were spotted drinking and sitting side by side on the couch at a bar in the same neighborhood. A partygoer managed to take pictures on his or her phone that show Scott and Bella both holding full glasses and talking to a mystery man. Scott and the much younger Shake It Up actress hit up The Peppermint Club and The Nice Guy all in the same night, according to the Daily Mail. SEE PICS FROM THEIR BAR HANGOUT.

Out of all the unexpected pairings we’ve seen over the years, Bella and the KUWTK reality star definitely take the cake. Rumors of their romantic connection come around the same time that Kourtney Kardashian publicly stepped out with new model boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Is Scott trying to get back at his ex, or is he legitimately interested in newly blonde Bella? As we previously told you, their date night began at Catch where the former Disney princess rocked an all-white outfit. On their way out of the restaurant, she tried to dodge photographers from the backseat of Scott’s Bentley.

We know better than to underestimate the charms of a bad boy, but Bella might seriously be playing with fire on this one. Her family and friends all worry that Scott “will hurt her,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They don’t approve whatsoever.” A tiger doesn’t change its stripes overnight, and just look at the way he treated Kourtney!

