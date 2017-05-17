Bella Thorne Getting Flowers From Scott Disick After PDA-Filled Date Night? See Pic

Courtesy of Snapchat

Well this is interesting timing! Just after going on a PDA filled date with Scott Disick, Bella Thorne has just received a giant bouquet of romantic flowers. We’ve got the raunchy message that was included in the card!

There’s nothing a girl loves than a big bouquet of flowers from a guy after a hot date, and it looks like Bella Thorne‘s sexy night out with Scott Disick, 33, might have resulted in a floral flirtation. The 19-year-old showed off Snapchat pics on May 17 of a gorgeous arrangement of pink peonies and roses and it’s so ginormous that she can hardly hold it up, needing both hands. “When he knows you like flowers” she captioned one pic, while sticking her tongue out. In another she wrote a big “Thank you” on the picture, giving a shout out to her admirer.

If it is Scott that sent the flowers, he has a racy sense of humor as the card read “2 my white trash hood rat b*tch.” Bella made sure to cut off the picture to not show the name of her admirer, but she did write “hahah” to let fans know that she was totally down with the message. She spent a sexy night on the town with Lord Disick on May 16, hitting up three different hotspots before leaving together in the same car.

Bella and Scott started out their evening at the tequila bar inside hotspot Catch, siting next to each other and getting super cozy. Photos showed the Famous in Love star in a pair of tight skinny jeans leaning on Scott white seated on a love seat together while a waiter opened a bottle of wine next to them. The starlet posted plenty of Snapchat pics from her night out wearing the same outfit, but curiously didn’t include the reality star in any of them.

The pair moved on to The Nice Guy then made their way to The Peppermint Club for some live music before getting caught by paparazzi wrapping up their night. She and Scott were in the back seat of his chauffeured car and while the father of three wasn’t bothered by the shutterbugs, Bella tried to hide from the cameras by turning her head and burying it in her coat. Too late girl, you’re busted! And why so shy, when you share EVERYTHING else in your life from closeups your unshaven hairy legs to your bikini wax sessions?!?

