A$AP Rocky’s Home Robbed Of $1.5 Million By Gunmen- Is He Ok?

A$AP Rocky was robbed like Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian! The rapper’s Los Angeles house was broken into by armed men on Tuesday, May 16, according to a shocking report! Was he home when the terrifying crime went down?

Yikes! A$AP Rocky was the latest robbery victim on Tuesday, May 16! The 28 year-old rapper thankfully was not home when the armed men broke into his Los Angeles house, but a female relative reportedly was, according to TMZ. The incident reportedly happened around 11:30pm on Tuesday when three men with a gun knocked on the door of A$AP’s home. The woman answered and the robbers forced their way inside. They reportedly took her around the house with them as they snatched up over $1.5 million worth of jewelry and other property!

The men even took a safe with them, but left it on the street after making their getaway. The woman was reportedly found tied up, but uninjured. Law enforcement reportedly suspect that A$AP was the target and the robbery was not a “random hit.” The rapper seemed to have been a good time the night of the burglary. He shared a video that night of his friend trying to use a bill counter, but the machine broke from too much cash! Could the robbers have seen the post?

The police told HollywoodLife in a statement: “There was a home invasion robbery that occurred yesterday at 11:30pm in the 300 block of North Flores street. When officers arrived they found a female victim. She told officers that when she walked outside she was confronted by three suspects and one of them was armed. The victim was forced inside the home and asked to open a safe. The victim didn’t [know] the code to the safe so the suspects tried to take the safe with them. The suspects were unable to carry it past the sidewalk and just left it there. Suspects took jewelry and other items valued at approx. $1.5 million.”

A$AP has not been the only one robbed recently. His reported girlfriend Kendall Jenner, 21, was robbed of $200,000 worth of jewelry on March 15! “Kendall Jenner was rocked by the robbery at her place and hasn’t felt safe in her home since,” a source told HollywoodLife soon after the burglary. “She spent last night at her mother’s home and has been spending as little time as possible at her home since the incident.” Kendall’s sister Kim Kardashian, 36, was also robbed of over $10 million worth of jewels at gunpoint in Paris in October 2016. She told her sisters about her super scary encounter with a masked gunman on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

