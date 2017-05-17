Katy Perry & Calvin Harris Dating? She’s ‘Chasing’ Him For Revenge On Taylor Swift

REX/Shutterstock

A friendly collaboration may be turning into something more for Katy Perry and Calvin Harris! The two totally bonded in the studio while venting about Taylor Swift, and now, Katy wants to get the ultimate revenge on Taylor by dating her ex, according to a new report.

Taylor Swift, 27, just cannot escape Katy Perry, 32, and Calvin Harris, 33. As we previously reported, the singer’s ex and nemesis are teaming up for a new song, but it may even be turning into something more than that! The pair reportedly got very close during their studio sessions while bonding over their publicized histories with Tay, and now, Katy has a plan to get some REAL revenge, OK! Magazine reports. “[Katy and Calvin] genuinely have a lot in common,” a source tells the mag. “It’s icing on the cake for Katy that she can drop this bomb on Taylor. There’s only one goal for Katy now, and that’s for a romance with Calvin to go public.”

The mag doesn’t confirm if the pair actually are a couple, but the insider says Katy definitely finds the 33-year-old “sexy,” and wants Tay to at least think there’s something going on. “At first, Katy and Calvin were strictly professional, chatting only about their song,” the source reveals. Plus, when Katy brought up Taylor in front of Calvin, he “was more than happy to vent. He poured his heart out and she goaded him on,” the source reveals. This is similar to what HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported — that Calvin and Katy developed a “camaraderie” while discussing their issues with Taylor in the studio.

Meanwhile, Taylor has been keeping very low-key in recent months. In fact, she was just photographed in public on May 14 for the first time since JANUARY, and just two days later, reports surfaced that she’s secretly been dating British actor Joe Alwyn! She’s reportedly been working hard on new music in 2017, and with all this Calvin and Katy drama, plus everything else she’s been through since her last album came out, there’s a LOT for her to write about!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Katy and Calvin would make a good couple!?

