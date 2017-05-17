‘American Idol’s Taylor Hicks Slams Chris Daughtry: Only Winners Should Be Judges

Taylor Hicks got real salty on a radio show on May 16 when he let ‘American Idol’ fans know he doesn’t think former ‘Idol’ contestant Chris Daughtry has what it takes to be a judge on the ABC reboot of the reality competition series.

Ever since it was officially announced that American Idol was picked up for a reboot by ABC, fans have been freaking out over who will be selected as the judges on the new version. While there is much debate on the topic, American Idol‘s season 5 winner, Taylor Hicks, 40, knows exactly who shouldn’t be a judge — Chris Daughtry.

While appearing on The Domenick Nati Show on iHeart Radio on May 16, Taylor was asked if he thought Chris would make a good judge, amid rumors that he’s being considered for a spot on the reboot. “You know, I’m not going to get into who shouldn’t or who should be a judge,” he said. “If anything I think a winner should be, personally, you know? Because, I mean what you go through, you know, what you go through to win the show is a lot different than what you go through when you’re third or fourth or fifth or tenth.”

“You know I think a winner should, if they were going to have a judge that is from the show, if they are going to have someone from the show who is actually a contestant, I would think a winner would be the best suited,” Taylor said. Seeing as Chris came in fourth on the fifth season of Idol that would mean that Taylor clearly does not think he is judge material. Ouch!

However, Taylor does seem to think he would enjoy being a judge. “You know, I would,” he said. “You know, I mean, I’ve got some pretty good ideas you know, we’ll see what happens.” But when asked if he was being considered for a judge’s spot on the reboot, Taylor wouldn’t give a straight answer. “I’m just gonna be tight lipped about everything,” he said coyly. “I’m not confirming or denying it.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Taylor is right? Should only winners be judges on Idol? Give us all your thoughts below!