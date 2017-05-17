Abby Lee Miller: ‘Dance Moms’ Co-Stars Throw Party & Toast To Her Prison Sentence

Courtesy of Instagram

This is one going away party that Abby Lee Miller will never forget. Ahead of her dreaded prison sentence, co-stars of the ‘Dance Moms’ instructor actually celebrated by popping open a bottle of champagne out at a bar. Check out the scathing pic, here!

Tell us how you really feel, Dance Moms co-stars! Instead of feeling sad or upset over Abby Lee Miller‘s, 50, prison sentence, mothers Kelly Hyland and Christi Zook Lukasiak CELEBRATED the occasion with a bottle of champagne out of a bar with two mother cast members, Dawn Check and Diane Pent. The smile on their faces is undeniable, and the women even raised their glasses for a toast. “Who’s the happiest?,” Kelly captioned the Instagram picture, which got quite the strong reaction from Dance Moms fans. “You’re so rude I hate you,” one wrote. “Get some class,” added another.

Meanwhile, poor Abby is gearing up to serve one year and one day behind bars — followed up an additional two years of supervised release. The dance instructor was found guilty of fraud on May 9 by Chief Judge Joy Flowers Conti in a Pittsburgh court room. It was also reported that Abby was fined $40,000 and ordered to pay a $10,000 judgement. But this is where the story gets really twisted — both Christi and Kelly sat BEHIND her in court as a way to show their support, which is weird since Kelly sued the Dance Moms villain in early 2014 for assault, defamation, and destruction of property.

But the show must go on, right? Abby shocked the world of March 27 when she announced her potentially permanent leave from Dance Moms. The Lifetime sensation simply won’t be the same about the ruthless instructor — but there’s a chance she’ll return at some point in the future. “Never say never,” she said to People. Guess we’ll have to wait to see how this plot twist plays out!

HollywoodLifers, do you think the moms are being insensitive to Abby? Or do you think it’s funny?

