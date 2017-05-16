Why You Should Be Drinking Lemon Water, Especially In The Morning

Courtesy of Instagram

You probably associate lemon water with spas, but have you ever wondered why is the drink is so good for you? Kourtney Kardashian is breaking it down for you below! Hint: it revs up your metabolism!

Kourtney Kardashian wrote a blog post on her website on May 16 on why adding lemon to your water — hot or cold — is so good for you. “Ever wonder why spas always put lemon in drinking water? Experts say that 8 to 12 ounces of filtered water with fresh lemon first thing in the morning will help jump-start your metabolism. It also helps detox your liver. Moreover, the citric acid in lemons helps with digestion and reduces muscle and joint pain, while the vitamin C helps fight against infections like the common cold and the flu. Pretty impressive for just one fruit!”

Kourtney continues: “I like to start my day with a cup of hot lemon water. The zesty smell helps wake me up — and it’s a good option if I’m trying to avoid caffeine. I also noticed that I drink more water throughout the day when I add lemon — so I keep fresh slices in my fridge at home.”

HollywoodLifers, do you drink water with lemon? Click here to see more amazing pics of Kourtney’s body!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.