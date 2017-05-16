Joe Alwyn: 5 Things To Know About Taylor Swift’s Rumored New Boyfriend

REX/Shutterstock

Joe Alwyn was already a hot up and coming actor in Hollywood, but his star is going to become a whole lot brighter with the news that he might be dating music superstar Taylor Swift. We’ve got five things to know about the hunky Brit.

Well well well. Taylor Swift, 27, sure seems to have a thing for British men, as she’s allegedly dating actor Joe Alwyn, 26. Reports surfaced on May 16 that she has been spending plenty of time across the pond for their blossoming relationship, even renting a home near where he lives in North London. We’ve got five things to know about this gorgeous and talented young man.

1. Joe got the lead role in his very first Hollywood film.

Talk about making it look easy! He was cast as the title character in director Ang Lee‘s acclaimed 2016 war drama Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. He played a young Texas soldier who after a daring battle in Iraq — where his character fights alongside Vin Diesel! — goes on a victory tour across the US to honor his heroism. It culminates at the halftime of the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game’s halftime. How patriotic!

2. Joe attended military boot camp in Georgia to help prepare for his role as soldier Billy Lynn.

“There was no contact to the outside world; our phones were taken away,” he told the Hollywood Reporter. “As much as it taught us military tactics and how to use weapons, we also bonded as a unit.”

3. Joe is 100 percent a London guy.

He was born and raised in Crouch End, North London, where his mom is a psychologist and his father is a documentary filmmaker. The city is still his home base.

4. Joe is a highly trained thespian.

Like so many of the best British actors, it’s all about classical training! Growing up he attended the National Youth Theater. He went on to study English and drama at the University of Bristol and graduated with a BA in Acting from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

5. Joe’s next big Hollywood role is opposite Oscar winner Emma Stone.

In Mar. 2017, he landed a key part in The Favourite, a period piece by director Yorgos Lanthimos, where he will play the love interest to Emma’s servant character in Queen Anne’s court. Taylor and Emma are pals in real life, so that could get a little awkward if Joe is really the singer’s new man!

