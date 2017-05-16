San Antonio Spurs Vs. Golden State Warriors Live Stream — Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2

REX/Shutterstock

Ballin’ hard. Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors are on a mission to return to the NBA Finals but first must host the San Antonio Spurs during game 2 of their Western Conference Finals series. Catch every second of this game live online here from Oracle Arena on May 16th, at 9pm EST.



The Golden State Warriors are balling out of control in the 2017 NBA postseason. The Warriors have the home court advantage as they host the San Antonio Spurs for game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. Golden State has swept through the first two rounds and enjoy a 1 game lead as they roll into game 2 having not yet lost a game in the 2017 playoffs. Stephen Curry, 29, and the Warriors look absolutely unstoppable as they dominate opponents on both sides of the court.

San Antonio Spurs veteran Tony Parker, 34, helped lead his team past the Memphis Grizzlies in their opening round of the playoffs after 6 games. Then the Spurs tackled James Harden and the Houston Rockets in 6 games to send them on vacation. Now San Antonio has the task of trying to slay the dragon that is a healthy Kevin Durant and the Warriors. In the Spurs 113-111 game one loss, on May 14th to the Warriors, Golden State’s Durant dropped 34 nasty ones on San Antonio with Steph adding another 40. Ouch.

The Spurs must find a way to keep those guys on the bench if they hope to not get swept like everyone else this postseason. The Cleveland Cavaliers are battling the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals and the winner of these two series will meet in the NBA Finals. There is a lot of playoff action left this season so good luck to all the teams!

The Cleveland Cavaliers are battling the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals and the winner of these two series will meet in the NBA Finals. There is a lot of playoff action left this season so good luck to all the teams!

