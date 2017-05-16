NBA Draft Lottery Live Stream: Watch The Fate Of Franchise Fortunes Online

REX/Shutterstock

Let the ping pong balls roll! The futures of NBA franchises are in the fate of bouncing balls as the NBA Draft Lottery gets underway on May 16 at 8pm EST. We’ve got your way to live stream the exciting event, right here.

How crazy is it that the fortunes of NBA teams are in the hands of spinning ping pong balls? That’s how the league handles their draft order selections in a lottery event that has teams on the edge of their seats waiting to see when they will get their pick of the NCAA’s top prospects on June 22. The Boston Celtics are the top seeded team in the Eastern Conference and could actually wind up with the first pick due to this odd system and a smart trade made four years ago. That would make history! The team-building foresight of the Paul Pierce–Kevin Garnett trade with the Brooklyn Nets in 2013 would end up giving them the best odds at landing the first overall pick.

The lowly Los Angeles Lakers desperately need to rebuild their franchise and have the third best odds going into the lottery, but poor decision making by the front office in the past could hamper the team’s chances. Should they fail to gain a spot in the top three, their pick will then go to the Philadelphia 76’ers as part of their 2012 trade for Steve Nash, which did nothing to help the squad. Not only that, they’ll lose their 2019 first-round selection to the Orlando Magic in a deal they made for Dwight Howard in 2012. Former Laker great and new head of the team’s basketball operations Magic Johnson will be on had to sweat out the process.

The Phoenix Suns have the second best odds in the lottery and will have star Devin Booker on hand at the draft lottery as the team’s representative. They’ve got a young squad though and it’s pretty likely they would trade the pick to get their hands on a veteran player to help make the franchise relevant again.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will end up getting the first pick in the NBA draft?

