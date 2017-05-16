Anaheim Ducks Vs. Nashville Predators Game 3 Live Stream: Watch The NHL Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

Game three of the NHL Western Conference final series moves to Nashville as the Predators and the Anaheim Ducks are tied 1-1. We’ve got your way to watch the big match-up via live stream at 8pm EST on May 16.

What a contest! The Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks have had quite the battle during their Western Conference final series. While the Preds took game one in overtime, the Ducks came quacking back with a decisive 5-3 game two victory. Now the action moves to Bridgestone Arena where Nashville will host the next two games. Fans are waiting to see if the drama between the Predators’ Ryan Johansen and the Ducks’ Ryan Kesler will continue after some seriously brutal action in game two by the teams’ centers.

“I mean, it just blows my mind watching. I don’t know what’s going through his head over there. Like, his family and his friends watching him play, I don’t know how you can cheer for a guy like that. It just doesn’t make sense how he plays the game,” Johansen told reporters after game two. “I’m just trying to go out there and play hockey, and it sucks when you’ve got to pull a stick out of your groin every shift.” The 24-year-old added, “He doesn’t do anything that makes sense. He thinks he’s getting under guys’ skin, but I don’t know what he’s doing.”

The two really went at it hard in game two, not just in play but in getting physical. Kesler threw a mean elbow into Johansen’s head while the latter high sticked Kesler in the face. “I play the game hard, and obviously he doesn’t like that,” Kesler said in a post-game interview.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this series, the Predators or the Ducks?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.