Vanessa Hudgens: Why She Refuses To Watch Shirtless Zac Efron In ‘Baywatch’

REX/Shutterstock/Splash News

While most of the world can’t wait to see Zac Efron take it off in ‘Baywatch’, not everyone is super psyched about seeing him shirtless. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Zac’s ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens will definitely be avoiding this flick.

“Vanessa [Hudgens] loves [Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson], especially working with him on the Journey movies and always wants to support him, but will pass this time around when it comes to Baywatch,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She can’t bring herself to watch Zac [Efron] shirtless for two hours. She still holds a little animosity and doesn’t really want to spend time with an ex, even when it is only on screen.”

It’s no surprise that Vanessa, 28, isn’t big on the idea of heading to the movies to munch on some popcorn while watching Zac, 29, flaunt his rock hard abs in front of a bunch of swooning members of the audience. Even though the pair split over six years ago, your ex will always be your ex and it is especially hard dealing with your feelings toward that person when they were your first love.

Whether or not Vanessa will be buying a ticket to see Baywatch, we aren’t too worried it’s going to affect its box office performance. The hype surrounding the film has been insane and the powerhouse cast — who recently all came together for the film’s Miami premiere — is already reason enough to run to the theater. Along with Zac, Alexandra Daddario, Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra, Kelly Rohrbach, Ilfenesh Hadera, Jon Bass, Hannibal Buress, David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, Charlotte McKinney, Belinda, and Izabel Goulart are bringing the fun to the flick.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Vanessa’s decision not to go see Baywatch because of Zac’s lack of clothing in the film? Is she being too sensitive, or would you refuse to go too? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.