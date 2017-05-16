TrumpLeaks: Voters Slam Donald Trump After He Leaks Classified Info — See Memes

REX/Shutterstock

Voters are freaking out over news that Donald Trump allegedly passed along classified information to Russian officials during a recent meeting. The only good thing to come out of this is the Twittersphere lighting up with hilarious memes, and we’ve got ’em!

Another day, another scandal in Donald Trump‘s presidency. The Washington Post revealed in a bombshell article on May 15 that sources claim he passed along highly classified information about our battle with ISIS to two top Russian officials during a White House meeting on May 10. Sources inside the meeting tell the paper that the president began describing classified details of an Islamic State terrorist plot involving computer laptops on aircraft and even detailed the city in which the U.S. gathered the intelligence, greatly compromising CIA contacts. Trump even allegedly bragged to them that he gets “great intel” and how often he receives it.

Needless to say, if the Post‘s article is true, what he did is treasonous. Passing along classified information to an enemy state would send anyone else to prison! This fact wasn’t lost on voters, who put together hilarious memes about it on Twitter under #Trumpleaks.

Can it get crazier than this ?#TrumpLeaks pic.twitter.com/bw51v1lU3m — Mike Palo (@mike22p) May 16, 2017

Trump welcomed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak — a key figure in the investigation about his campaign colluding with Russia — into the Oval Office in a meeting in which U.S. media was banned. He did let Russian photographers cover the event, and the country’s TASS agency released photos that showed Trump laughing it up with the two, which is how we know that the meeting even took place! Talk about shady. It also came one day after he fired FBI Director James Comey, whose federal investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties with Russia was becoming quite intense.

