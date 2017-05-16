REX/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump allegedly asked former FBI director James Comey to end the federal investigation into the president’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. That would mean Trump was also trying to influence the investigation into his camp’s ties to Russia!

President Donald Trump, 70, allegedly asked James Comey, 56, the FBI director he fired last week, to close the federal investigation into the president’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, during a meeting in the Oval Office back in February. The evidence backing up this claim is a memo Comey wrote immediately after their meeting, which took place the day after Flynn resigned, according to two people who read the memo and spoke to the New York Times.

“I hope you can let this go,” Trump said to Comey in their meeting, according to the former FBI director‘s memo. This record is the strongest piece of evidence so far that the president has been trying to directly influence the investigation into links between his team and Russia. Obviously, the information contained in this memo should not be taken lightly, especially because it is part of a paper trail that Comey made to document Trump’s inappropriate attempts to affect the ongoing investigation.

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Trump said to Comey, according to the memo. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.” The memo says that Trump went on to tell Comey that Flynn hadn’t done anything wrong. Comey wrote that he did not say anything about ending the investigation and simply replied, “I agree he is a good guy.”

Notes like Comey’s usually hold up in court as credible evidence of conversations, according to the Times, and the FBI director has told senior FBI officials and associates of the memo’s existence. In a statement, the White House denied the version of events Comey depicted in the memo.

