Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Moving In Together: Why She’s Invited Him To Live With Her

REX/Shutterstock

Bye bye Calabasas! Now that Kylie Jenner is renting a huge $125K a month mansion in Beverly Hills, she needs some company. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how she wants boyfriend Travis Scott to move in with her.

Kylie Jenner is taking a break from Hidden Hills for another set of Hills, those of Beverly! She’s renting out a stunning $35 million cliffside mansion in the 90210 while she has work done on her $12 million main residence and she wants the company of her new honey Travis Scott, 24, in her new digs. “Kylie and Trav have been discussing moving into her new pad together. It’s temporary. They’re really into one another and she’s the one who suggested that they play house and see how living under one roof would be. She doesn’t want him to pitch in financially, she just wants his presence!” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It’s a big ass house and Kylie honestly doesn’t want to be there alone with her dogs. She would be too scared. She wants to feel protected and secure and Travis provides that. Besides, she wants someone to keep her warm at night and to tell her how beautiful she is in the morning. And the only man she wants to make her feel that way and tell her that is Travis!” our insider adds.

Kylizzle’s sweet new place includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, big screen theater, library, pool and city views. It’s even in her favorite color schemes of grey, black and white just like her Hidden Hills mansion. Not to mention, it is WAY closer to romantic Beverly Hills restaurants that the low-key couple can steal away to. They’ve grown so close and committed that the reality star has even met Travis’ family! At the rate their relationship has been moving, giving a shot at living together seems like the next natural step.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Travis are moving too fast in their romance? Or are you just glad that she’s finally moved on from Tyga?