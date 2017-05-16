Tori Roloff Kisses Newborn Baby In Sweet New Photo: I Was ‘Meant’ To Do This — See Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Our hearts are melting over this new photo of Tori Roloff with her newborn baby boy, Jackson Kyle! Four days after the little guy’s birth, the reality star took to Instagram to gush over motherhood and give fans another look at her sweet son. Check it out!

Tori Roloff is already loving life as a new mom! On May 15, she uploaded the cutest photo of herself planting a big kiss on her newborn son, Jackson Kyle Roloff’s, cheek, and used the caption to detail her first few days of motherhood. “My heart is so unbearably full,” the Little People Big World star wrote. “I’ve only spent 4 days with this little guy and I have fallen in love completely with him. This is what I was meant to do. Mommy loves you, Jackson!”

My heart is so unbearably full. I've only spent 4 days with this little guy and I have fallen In love completely with him. This is what I was meant to do. Mommy loves you, Jackson! 💙 #BabyJK #zandtpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on May 15, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

Jackson is the first child for Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, and the happy couple was thrilled when he was finally born on May 12. The little one was brought into the world at 8:00 a.m. on May 12, weighing 9 lbs. 1 oz. and measuring 20.5 inches long. “Mom and dad are so in love with you already!” Tori wrote alongside a previous photo of the happy family.

Zach and Tori tied the knot in July 2015, and revealed in November that their first child was on the way. Shortly after, they had a gender reveal party with their closest friends and family and announced they were expecting a boy. Then, Tori had a fun baby shower in April, as well! So exciting!

HollywoodLifers, leave your congratulatory messages for Tori and Zach in the comments section below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.