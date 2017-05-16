T.I. & Tiny: Why His New Girl Bernice Burgos Sees His Ex As A Serious ‘Threat’

Courtesy of Instagram

T.I. is moving on with Bernice Burgos, but we hear that it’s not a total picnic for her. Bernice feels like she’s living in Tiny’s shadow, and even feels threatened by T.I.’s ex!

Bernice Burgos, 37, is trying to find happiness with T.I., 36, but it’s proving difficult, as a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “Look, Bernice may be younger and even hotter than Tiny, 41, but make no mistake, she sees Tiny as a threat,” the insider admits. “That’s one of the reasons why Bernice is always in the gym, watching what she eats and working out like crazy,” the source explains. “She’s got to look her best so that TIP has his eyes on her and only heCourtesy of Instagramr! This is a ruthless game and Bernice plans on winning.” Noted! (And for the record, Bernice does look amazing.)

Though Bernice has plenty of confidence in her relationship with the rapper, she can’t rest easy, as our insider reveals. “Bernice is always going to look over her shoulders where Tiny’s concerned,” the source says. “Tiny gave birth to TIP’s children. They’ve lived under the same roof since the beginning of time. They had a life together and Bernice would be a fool to think that Tiny and T.I. don’t have some sort of a special relationship because of that.” Yes, that has to be hard to follow!

Fortunately, at the end of the day, T.I. is treating his new girlfriend right. “T.I. has been nothing but amazing to Bernice and never gave her any indication that he’d leave her for Tiny, or any other woman for that matter,” the insider shares. Phew!

