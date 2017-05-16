The Weeknd Smolders In New PUMA Campaign For TSUGI NETFIT Sneaker

Image Courtesy of Puma

The Weeknd stars in the newest PUMA campaign & it’s amazing. He introduced the new TSUGI NETFIT sneaker which is a new innovation from the brand. What do you guys think of his latest campaign?

The Weeknd, 27, has been taking over the fashion scene and his latest venture is with PUMA. He just announced the brand new innovation from the brand, NETFIT, “a unique customizable lacing system that offers infinite performance and styling options.” Not only did PUMA announce the latest innovation for sneakers with will debut across their top footwear silhouettes they also just launched a new Sportstyle sneaker, TSUGI, which mean ‘NEXT’ in Japanese. We love that The Weeknd is the frontman for this campaign and he looks amazing — do you agree?

Not only do we love the way The Weeknd looks in the campaign, we actually really love the sneaker. The TSUGI NETFIT “features a unique lacing concept for a progressive look and extra comfortable fit. With the NETFIT all-new netted mesh, sneaker enthusiasts will now have complete control and versatility over how they lace up. No matter the style, needs, or shape, adapt your shoe the way you see fit. The options are limitless, bringing customization to another level and giving everyone the chance to be as creative as they possibly can.” Wow, how amazing does that sound?! The Weeknd has such an impressive resume and we love that he’s so into fashion — do you guys?

The new TSUGI NETFIT shoe officially drops in-stores & online on June 1st and we cannot wait! What do you guys think of the new sneaker — are you excited?

