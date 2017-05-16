‘The Voice’: These Are The 4 Artists Who Should Make The Season 12 Finals

Courtesy of NBC

All eight artists left on ‘The Voice’ absolutely nailed their performances on the May 15 episode, but only FOUR can make the Finals. Here are my picks!

Based on the Semifinal performances and how the artists have fared all season, I think Brennley Brown and Hunter Plake from Team Gwen Stefani, Lauren Duski from Team Blake Shelton and Chris Blue from Team Alicia Keys should be the finalists on season 12 of The Voice. These four have been the most consistent all season long, and of the eight remaining artists, they have the most qualities representing what I consider to be “THE voice.” I love Adam Levine, but his lone contestant, Jesse Larson, just doesn’t make the cut for me compared to the rest of the talent that I believe should move forward.

Lauren and Brennley are basically superstar country artists already. As a country music fan, I could truly picture myself listening to them both on the radio RIGHT now. They both have the ability to pour emotion into their performances while never wavering, and they’ve each proven they can nail it when it comes to more upbeat songs, too. As for Hunter, he knows exactly what kind of artist he wants to be. He’s taken risks with his song choices throughout the season, and always delivers. Plus, he’s just such a likable guy. Finally, there’s Chris, who can get the crowd moving like never before when he starts dancing, but also has the ability to bring the audience to tears when he’s putting his emotion out there.

Don’t get me wrong, I think Vanessa Ferguson, Aliyah Moulden, TSoul and Jesse are all incredibly talented, too, but unfortunately, four will have to go home on May 16. It’s going to be one of the biggest cuts of the season, and there’s sure to be some tears (both happy and sad) when Carson Daly reads the results. Make sure to check back during the episode tonight — we’ll be live blogging as everything goes down!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will make the Finals on season 12 of The Voice?

