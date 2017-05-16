Taylor Swift Dating Joe Alwyn?: Reportedly Seeing Secret British BF For Months

REX/Shutterstock

What a love story! Taylor Swift’s wildest dreams may have come true with Joe Alwyn, an adorable British actor who she has reportedly been dating for months during her time out of the spotlight!

Taylor Swift, 27, may have officially filled the blank space in her heart! A new report from The Sun on May 16 claims that T.Swizzle has been dating British actor Joe Alwyn, 26, for months, and we had no idea! It makes sense because she’s been laying low for about a year, but still, a new boyfriend?! And no one found out until now?! A source explained “Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship. But after what happened with Tom Hiddleston, they were determined to keep it quiet.” We all remember how hot and heavy Tay and Tom got in 2016 before their flame fizzled out in a matter of months. The fact that she’s keeping this one close to the vest is promising!

If you haven’t heard of Joe, here’s what you need to know: he starred in Ang Lee‘s film, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, he reportedly lives with his mom and dad, he has piercing blue eyes that could make anyone swoon, and Taylor seems totally smitten with him! “Taylor has flown in via private jets and her security has made it a military-like mission to prevent her from being seen,” explained the source, further revealing that she’s renting a place in North London during her hiatus to be close to him, and she’s gone out wearing wigs to keep their tryst a secret. Well, it seems like the cat’s out of the bag now and we’re living for it!

HollywoodLifers, does Joe seem like a good match for Taylor? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.