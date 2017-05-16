Simone Biles Reveals Why Shocking ‘DWTS’ Elimination Is A ‘Blessing In Disguise’

Courtesy of ABC

Simone Biles was booted from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on May 15, making for one of the show’s most surprising eliminations ever, but we caught up with the Olympic superstar after, and her thoughts will surprise you. Here’s why Simone feels she went out on a high note!

Jaws dropped when Simone Biles, 20, and her partner Sasha Farber, 33, were eliminated from DWTS, but as it turns out, the athlete is taking it quite well! “It is a blessing in disguise,” Simone tells HollywoodLife.com. “I’ve been going non-stop since the Olympics and I feel like I couldn’t ask for more, what Sasha has done for me this whole entire season. I found out a lot about myself.” We’re so glad Simone had such a fun experience!

As for what’s next? “I am going to take time off and take some vacations and spend some family time and friend time,” Simone reveals. We can’t think of anyone who deserves the summer off more. However, she did admit: “I am going to miss Sasha!” Aww. Well, we’re sure there will be a reunion between the two of them at some point!

HollywoodLifers, were you bummed to see Simone kicked off the show? Tell us what you think of her bombshell elimination!